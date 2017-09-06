After the Trump administration pulled the plug on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Tuesday, putting the future of some 800,000 “Dreamers” in peril, thousands of people across the nation took to the streets to #DefendDACA.

The policy was originally enacted under former President Barack Obama to shield young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by their parents from deportation.

In Washington D.C., hundreds gathered outside the White House in the hours before and after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement. People shouted: “We want education; down with deportation,” and held placards with slogans like “Here To Stay.”

Protest outside the White House rallying against today's decision to end the #DACA program. pic.twitter.com/uQGNiKIEGj — Lisa Chiu (@lisachiuster) September 5, 2017

The Defend #DACA protest in Washington DC: "Move Trump, Get Out of the Way!". Beautiful. ❤️👊 #RESISTpic.twitter.com/Yntr6hM4V7 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 5, 2017

In Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Detroit and New York, throngs of protesters clogged the streets in support of DACA recipients.

In reponse to Trump’s decision to rescind the program, Obama said in a statement that the move was cruel and “contrary to our spirit, and to common sense.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images A demonstrator yells while holding a sign protesting the end of the DACA program outside Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

SF #DACA protest spills into the street. Several thousand people here pic.twitter.com/dEZNtlgLjg — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) September 6, 2017

SF #DACA protest breaking up under a full moon at City Hall. Went strong for 3.5 hours pic.twitter.com/atMDHK4D5V — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) September 6, 2017

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images Young immigrants, activists and supporters of the DACA program march through downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Minneapolis #DACA marchers: just so you know, there was one driver downtown who was thrilled to have you there today. pic.twitter.com/GIVW5BxKwi — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) September 5, 2017

Save DACA March, Southwest Detroit, 9-5-17 pic.twitter.com/2sIZQp4zYh — Michael Mulholland (@detroitmichael) September 6, 2017

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images Young immigrants, activists and supporters of the DACA program march through downtown Los Angeles, California on September 5, 2017.

Panorama: Over a thousand in Foley Square, NYC, to fight for #DACA. pic.twitter.com/RrOvSKLVxa — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) September 5, 2017

Stop Pretending Your Racism Is Patriotism. Fight for #DACA protest, NYC. pic.twitter.com/tZNS61YSy7 — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) September 5, 2017

BREAKING VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters are marching towards Trump Tower to protest rescinding of #DACA. pic.twitter.com/HrmsSkTJgD — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) September 5, 2017

In Denver, hundreds of students from several local high schools walked out of classes in protest of the DACA announcement. According to CBS Denver, some of the young demontrators were Dreamers themselves, but many others were friends and supporters of the DACA program.

“This is the only country that they know, so I think that as long as they’re good and as long as they study, they work, they pay their taxes, they should have a chance to stay in this country,” Raul Duran told the outlet.

#Breaking: Students at Denver schools are walking out of classes in protest of #DACA announcement

WATCH: https://t.co/fYKBG4jvCA pic.twitter.com/ErH0Hz86oq — Channel 2 KWGN (@channel2kwgn) September 5, 2017

Students gathering outside West High in Denver to protest against the ending of #DACA pic.twitter.com/p1PB3szZaw — Melanie Asmar (@MelanieAsmar) September 5, 2017

INSPIRING SUPPORT FOR DREAMERS! ✊



RT to show SUPPORT for Denver STUDENTS who have WALKED OUT of school to protest Trump #DACA announcement. pic.twitter.com/FOqoFk2fPy — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) September 5, 2017

In midtown Manhattan, dozens of people, including several DACA recipients, gathered outside Trump Tower for a sit-in on Tuesday.

Almost three dozen people were arrested for disorderly conduct, reported WABC.

Demonstrators preparing for civil disobedience and mass arrests outside #Trump Tower in New York City during #DACA announcement. pic.twitter.com/0LKWd6mYne — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) September 5, 2017

Cuffs are on and DACA protesters are lead away pic.twitter.com/7GfA2gXfna — Andrew Joyce (@AndrewPaulJoyce) September 5, 2017

Young immigrants are voluntarily arrested at Trump Towers in a protest to defend DACA #SinDACASinMiedo (photos via @CosechaMovement) pic.twitter.com/vmcLvBUyuc — Molly Crabapple (@mollycrabapple) September 5, 2017

In the days to come, more DACA protests will be held across the nation. The Here to Stay website has an interactive map showing where protests and rallies were being planned. As of Tuesday night, the map was replete with upcoming events.

Organizers also urged DACA advocates to take other actions to push for positive change. In a blog post that went viral on Tuesday, HuffPost contributor and DACA recipient Pierre R. Berastaín encouraged people to spend a few minutes contacting the White House and local lawmakers to urge them to support legislative reform that will protect Dreamers.