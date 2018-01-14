Citing Court Order, Trump Administration Resumes Accepting DACA Renewal Applications

Days after a federal judge in California temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s efforts to pull the plug on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the federal government said on Saturday that it would ― “until further notice” ― resume accepting renewal applications for the program.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a statement on its website that DACA will be “operated on the terms in place before it was rescinded on Sept. 5, 2017.” That was the date on which Trump announced his decision to terminate the Obama-era program that shielded some 700,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“Due to a federal court order, USCIS has resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA,” the agency said.

Renewal applications will, however, only be accepted from people who previously received DACA and whose deferred action had expired on or after Sept. 5, 2016.

Former DACA recipients whose grant expired before that date cannot request a renewal, but they can file a new request, the agency said. No new applications will be accepted.

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, warned on Saturday that the window for renewal applications may be a “short” one. She urged those eligible for renewal to prepare their applications promptly.

This might also be a short window to file #DACA renewals given feds are likely to appeal. Count on @NILC_org to keep you informed. — Marielena Hincapié (@MarielenaNILC) January 14, 2018

Use this weekend to get well-informed re requirements & prepare your renewal #DACA application. Remember new applicants aren’t eligible. — Marielena Hincapié (@MarielenaNILC) January 14, 2018

The USCIS announcement comes on the heels of U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s issuance on Tuesday of a nationwide injunction blocking the Trump administration’s effort to rescind the program.

Alsup ruled that the federal government must “maintain [DACA] on a nationwide basis” while legal challenges to ending the program proceed in court.

“Plaintiffs have clearly demonstrated that they are likely to suffer serious irreparable harm absent an injunction,” Alsup wrote in an opinion explaining the injunction. “Before DACA, Individual Plaintiffs, brought to America as children, faced a tough set of life and career choices turning on the comparative probabilities of being deported versus remaining here. DACA gave them a more tolerable set of choices, including joining the mainstream workforce.”