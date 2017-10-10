DACA, Trump and Immigration Politics

In what would ordinarily have been a shock, Trump took a hard 180 turn on a major, controversial topic: immigration. Despite having seemed to have worked things out with Democrat leadership to keep Dreamers in the country without significant strings after having unilaterally rescinded DACA, Trump now unveils the sort of demands that immigrant rights advocates have been pushing against vehemently for decades.

Where will that leave his party on immigration? From my perspective, I’m guessing that this will just add to the pressure and increasingly-heightened scrutiny being applied to Trump.

It is difficult to forecast where recent events will leave the state of immigration law. On the one hand, nearly everyone wants to keep DACA, if only to not deal with the fallout of chasing out Dreamers on the part of the GOP. On the other, however, Trump seems to relish being unpredictable with a nigh-sociopathic disregard for the consequences. While it is impossible to divine the intentions of Trump, the political dynamics for everyone else seem to remain the same, and DACA is no exception.

DACA, after it was initially announced by President Obama, came under heavy fire from Republicans beholden to Trump voters, i.e. Teabaggers. Much like Obamacare, DACA was a band aid put upon a self-inflicted wound when Congress failed to realistically make fundamental changes to our immigration system since the 80’s. After racking up enough deportations to earn the name “Deporter In Chief” upon crossing the two million deportations threshold, Obama issued DACA to take care of the most sympathetic immigrants caught in the middle of a nonsensical debate.

Again, much like Obamacare, while Republicans may claim to hate it because it was passed over their heads, they know that they cannot offer anything better: they would immediately be primaried over any agreement as only the furthest of the far right, the guys that Hannity was playing that footage of Cliven Bundy on a horse waving a flag for, actually show up to a Republican congressional primary in an off-year. At the same time, go back to the media coverage immediately after DACA and you would see Republicans ranting about how unfair Obama was to not include them in the process, but being very careful not to take a swipe at Dreamers for fear of the fallout.

Now, all the GOP can talk about on Dreamers is substance, and that’s not even taking into account the optics. Imagine shaky cellphone footage of SWAT teams kicking in doors and dragging a young honors student out of their home over the tearful, frantic protests of her mother, potentially several thousand times, creating a class 5 social media sh*tstorm as thoroughly-American, tech-savvy young immigrants and allies figure out what hashtag to start trending. It would essentially be a live-tweeted humanitarian crisis waged against teenagers, manufactured by Trump as the head of the GOP.

Picking a side on DACA quickly becomes a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation for the GOP: anything pro-immigrant will hurt them in primaries, anything anti-immigrant will often hurt in the general, and everything they say is about people who came here as children. For most, neither a pro nor con position is consistent with their brand, and either would create large liabilities for the rest of their career as a future litmus test on immigration; it would be akin to giving a strongly-worded, absolute opinion on making abortion illegal in all cases or in none, it’s just something that most cannot do and still win elections.

Looking to the next elections, the biggest problem that the GOP seemed to have with Trump at first was the fact that he was outright saying all the racially-insensitive things that more experienced politicians hinted at in a roundabout, deniable manner to hook Trump voters before they were identified as “Trump voters.” While certainly not every member of the GOP is racist, they undeniably keep the back door open with those subtle dog whistles for the racists to quietly slip into their side of the voting booth. Trump, meanwhile, is holding the front door open for KKK Grand Wizard David Duke.

Unfortunately for the GOP, disregarding the dog whistle for a loud speaker did not help the Left/Right divide. At this point, the Left is about as fired up as the Right was shortly after the election of Obama, and anything that implicates race even indirectly will have higher scrutiny in media and political circles, picked apart by people who kept their “pussy hats” from the Women’s March. While one can typically expect a President’s party to lose in a midterm, I’ll go on the record as predicting a flood of toxic resentment and motivated Liberals, while Republican voters count their party’s legislative victories (i.e. that super-promise of repealing Obamacare) and opt to stay home.