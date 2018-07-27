This 'Dad Bods And Dogs' Calendar Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

Rescue dogs, rejoice!

Sales from the calendar go to benefit the rescue groups, which worked with Beason to provide the cute pups for her photoshoots. Some of the dogs in the calendar have already been adopted.

Beason told HuffPost that she wanted to do something different from the typical calendars used to raise awareness of adoptable dogs.

“I noticed last year that there were A LOT of these ‘sexy men’ calendars and I knew I needed to make a change,” she said in an email.

She added, “I wanted to feature attractive men that look like your everyday ‘good guy,’ in your everyday ‘dog dad’ scenarios (i.e., 4th of July cookout, pool lounging, at the store) with their sidekick ... right by their side for all of their shenanigans. I want this calendar to make people laugh and smile.”