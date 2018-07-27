This 'Dad Bods And Dogs' Calendar Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

Rescue dogs, rejoice!
A new calendar for 2019 titled “Dad Bods and Dogs Calendar” by photographer Ricki Beason is just the uplifting help our furry friends need. The calendar features guys with so-called “dad bods” posed alongside pooches from three different animal rescue organizations in the the Dallas, Texas area: The Love Pit, Rescue Row and Astasia’s Angels Animal Rescue.
Sales from the calendar go to benefit the rescue groups, which worked with Beason to provide the cute pups for her photoshoots. Some of the dogs in the calendar have already been adopted.
Beason told HuffPost that she wanted to do something different from the typical calendars used to raise awareness of adoptable dogs.
“I noticed last year that there were A LOT of these ‘sexy men’ calendars and I knew I needed to make a change,” she said in an email.
She added, “I wanted to feature attractive men that look like your everyday ‘good guy,’ in your everyday ‘dog dad’ scenarios (i.e., 4th of July cookout, pool lounging, at the store) with their sidekick ... right by their side for all of their shenanigans. I want this calendar to make people laugh and smile.”
Check out some of the amazingly adorable images below.