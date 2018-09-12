New Zealand father Jordan Watson has made a name for himself with his hilarious YouTube channel “How to Dad,” where he’s explored the trials and tribulations of installing car seats , traveling with babies and more.

“And now you just want to try to be like a perfect mix of all of the above. But don’t worry if you’re not perfect. There will be plenty of people lining up to tell you exactly that, like your mother-in-law, your mum, your dad, your brother, the neighbor, postman, that ‘Dr. Phil’ TV show, the list goes on... Good luck!”