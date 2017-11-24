The Daily Mail's Erroneous Tweet On London Shooting Report Sparks Anger

As in any major incident these days, social media was awash with confused reports from Oxford Circus tonight, many of which turned out to be inaccurate.

It is the job of the mainstream media to strike a balance between reflecting what is being reported from the scene without spreading false facts.

And, despite the fast-moving situation, reporting this particular information that was not in line with the mass of eye-witness reports was a grave error.

The failure was swiftly spotted internally and the story containing the inaccurate information was only live for exactly seven minutes.

Nevertheless MailOnline deeply regrets that it was ever published at all, however briefly, and has instituted an urgent inquiry to establish exactly how it happened.