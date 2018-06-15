Daily News Cover Takes 'All In The Family' Swipe At Trump Charity Suit

The New York Daily News on Friday used a classic sitcom to mock President Donald Trump and his kids after they were sued for alleged charity law violations.

The tabloid’s cover featured Trump as Carroll O’Connor’s Archie Bunker from “All in the Family” ― only the headline read “Fraud in the Family.” The “Meathead” in the deck referred to Archie’s nickname for his son-in-law, Michael, played by Rob Reiner.

First daughter Ivanka and sons Eric and Donald Jr. were also transposed into the shot as other Bunkers, who became an iconic presence in 1970s television.

On Thursday New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed the suit, claiming the foundation benefited the president’s personal interests and “was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his business to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality,” CNN reported.

She called for the foundation to dissolve and pay $2.8 million in restitution.