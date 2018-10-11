In her bid to become the first black woman elected governor of any state, Democratic Georgia candidate Stacey Abrams sports impressive political credentials in her race against Republican Brian Kemp.

But “The Daily Show” on Wednesday was won over by Abrams’ second career as author of such romance novels as “Reckless” and “Hidden Sins” under a pen name.

“Those sexy-time books should help her win a key voting demographic: the horny-ass moms,” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. told host Trevor Noah.