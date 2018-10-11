COMEDY
'The Daily Show' Says ‘Horny-Ass Moms’ Could Decide Georgia Governor’s Race

Democrat Stacey Abrams' other career as a romance novelist may win over this critical demographic, Roy Wood Jr. reports.
By Ron Dicker

In her bid to become the first black woman elected governor of any state, Democratic Georgia candidate Stacey Abrams sports impressive political credentials in her race against Republican Brian Kemp.

But “The Daily Show” on Wednesday was won over by Abrams’ second career as author of such romance novels as “Reckless” and “Hidden Sins” under a pen name.

“Those sexy-time books should help her win a key voting demographic: the horny-ass moms,” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. told host Trevor Noah.

Watch Wood’s breathless analysis above.

