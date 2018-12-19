'Daily Show' Correspondent To Russia: Suppressing My Vote Only Shows You Care

More than two years after the 2016 election, “we’re still learning about how deep the Russian rabbit hole goes,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“Russia’s interference in the election is a serious thing,” Noah said, “especially because they targeted one group in particular”: African-Americans.

He then asked “Daily Show” correspondent Dulce Sloan about what she thought of Russia’s efforts to suppress the black vote.

“Trevor, I feel disgusted. I feel manipulated. And I feel special,” Sloan said. “Russia could have gone after anyone – Latinos, Asians, millennials – but they said, ‘We’re going after the ones who count – black people.’ Can you believe that? Some white people actually do think black lives matter.”