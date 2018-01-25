The investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election proceeds apace ― President Donald Trump even says he’s “looking forward” to giving sworn testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller. But even as evidence keeps emerging of Russian meddling, the more flagrant finagling of our politics may be coming from our own representatives.

The process is called gerrymandering, where state lawmakers redraw boundaries for U.S. House and state legislative seats to benefit their party in elections. It’s a time-honored tradition, but in the computer age it’s been honed to an egregious art.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that state’s congressional map to be illegal, declaring it went too far in helping Republican candidates.

As Trevor Noah explained on Wednesday’s “Daily Show,” the U.S. doesn’t need foreign powers interfering in our democracy ― we have people doing it right here at home in several states.