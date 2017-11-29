Daisy Ridley, who reprises her role as Rey in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” isn’t an out-of-this-world lip-reader.

In the “Whisper Challenge” with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, Ridley wore Princess Leia-bun headphones that blared loud music while she tried to guess random “Star Wars” phrases quietly uttered by the host.

We don’t want to give too much away, but how in the heck did she interpret a famous Yoda quote as “Do you want some ham?”