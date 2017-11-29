ENTERTAINMENT
Daisy Ridley Crashes And Burns In Jimmy Fallon's 'Stars Wars Whisper Challenge'

We're pretty sure no "Star Wars" character ever said "Do you want some ham?"
By Ron Dicker

Daisy Ridley, who reprises her role as Rey in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” isn’t an out-of-this-world lip-reader.

In the “Whisper Challenge” with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, Ridley wore Princess Leia-bun headphones that blared loud music while she tried to guess random “Star Wars” phrases quietly uttered by the host.

We don’t want to give too much away, but how in the heck did she interpret a famous Yoda quote as “Do you want some ham?”

Check out the intergalactic fun above.

