Dakota Johnson Didn’t Mean To Start Any Jennifer-Angelina Drama, OK?

Dakota Johnson wants you to know that she wasn’t looking at Angelina Jolie, guys. And even if she was, she wasn’t the only one.

The “Fifty Shades Freed” actress tried to set the record straight about a viral photo of her appearing to slyly peak at Jolie ignoring Jennifer Aniston make a presentation at the Golden Globes this month.

“So is Armie [Hammer]’s wife! “ Johnson told Jimmy Fallon on the “The Tonight Show” Monday, when the host showed her the photo and asked her to explain. “Elizabeth is very blatantly looking at her, she’s like, ‘What is she gonna do?’” Johnson said of Elizabeth Chambers, who was sitting at the same table.

Johnson insisted that Jolie, who married actor Brad Pitt after he and Aniston split, wasn’t the subject of her sneaky gaze.

“Truthfully, I don’t think that I was really, actually looking at her. If you follow the trajectory of my eyes, I was looking over there ― there was like an actual kids’ table, which was the ‘Stranger Things’ table, and I really love ‘Stranger Things’ so much.”

Handout via Getty Images Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo attend the Netflix Golden Globes after party.

The actress said she was trying to discreetly take a video of the young cast of the Netflix series, which included Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp.

And yes, she knows that sounds weird.

“Like, everybody there is a famous person, but I was trying to take a video of these kids,” she joked.