Dakota Johnson Brings Grandmother Tippi Hedren To 'Suspiria' Premiere

Dakota Johnson made her “Suspiria” premiere a family affair!

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star brought grandmother and screen legend Tippi Hedren as her date to the Los Angeles premiere of her new horror movie on Wednesday night at ArcLight Cinerama Dome.

Johnson, 29, and Hedren, 88, held each other close as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

The actress stunned in a sequined, cherry-red Celine number with billowing sleeves.

Her grandmother wore a tailored white jacket over a black blouse and matching slacks. Both sparkled with flashes of glittering silver jewelry.

Hedren, of course, is no stranger to the red carpet after an illustrious film career that includes classic films like Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” for which she won a Golden Globe and a “Marnie.”

The screen legend is the mother of “Working Girl” star Melanie Griffith. Dakota is Griffith’s daughter with actor Don Johnson. Griffith also has a daughter Stella, 22, with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, and a son Alexander Bauer, 33, from a previous marriage.

All four women appeared together at 22nd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards back in 2015.

“Suspiria” director Luca Guadagnino, who previously collaborated with Dakota Johnson on “A Bigger Splash,” recently opened up about how the family resemblance makes her one of his favorite stars to work with.