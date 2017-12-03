The Dalai Lama sat down in India with his “old trusted friend,” former U.S. President Barack Obama, to discuss promoting peace in a world “torn by strife and violence.”

The 82-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader met with Obama at a New Delhi hotel on Friday. He later shared a photograph on Twitter showing them in mid-discussion.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama meeting with former US President Barack Obama in New Delhi, India on December 1, 2017. (Photo by Tenzin Taklha) pic.twitter.com/zGECQLJLcF — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) December 1, 2017

“It was very good,” the Dalai Lama said of the meeting, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the official organ of the Dalai Lama’s government in exile. “I think we are really two old trusted friend[s]. I mentioned to him that now time has come for us to promote the sense of oneness among seven billion human beings. It is sad to see there are so much differences among people.”

As CNN noted, the meeting marked the sixth time the Dalai Lama and Obama, both Nobel Peace Prize laureates, have met. The last time was at the White House in June 2016, when Obama was still president.

Kasur Tempa Tsering, a representative for the Dalai Lama, said that during Friday’s 45-minute meeting, the two men “dwelled on various topics pertaining to promoting peace in today’s world torn by strife and violence.”

“To Obama, His Holiness said, ‘You are not only a former U.S. president but you are a Nobel laureate, you are young and you can do a lot. We should fulfill our aspiration for world peace. Maybe my generation will not see the results, but your generation will definitely see the results,’” Tsering said.

The meeting comes about two months after the Dalai Lama expressed concern about the U.S. becoming more “selfish” and “nationalist” under President Donald Trump.

“The present president, in the very beginning he mentioned ‘America first.’ That sounded in my ear not very nice,” he said at a conference in October, according to the Washington Post.

It was a pleasure to meet, once again, former President @BarackObama, and learn about the new initiatives being taken forward under his leadership at the @ObamaFoundation and his perspectives on further strengthening India-US strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/fvoGgF6CZM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2017

Obama concluded a five-day world tour on Saturday, during which he also stopped in China and France. In India, he also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appeared at a leadership summit hosted by the Hindustan Times.

At the summit, Obama appeared to take a dig at Trump while discussing social media.

“I actually have more [Twitter followers] than other people who use it more often,” Obama said, prompting laughter from the audience who viewed the comment as a a jibe against Trump. (As Sunday, Obama had 97.5 million followers on Twitter; Trump 44 million).