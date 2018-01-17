Dallas Mavericks Owner, Mark Cuban Gives Inside Look Into Cryptocurrency and 2018-2019 Mavs Season

If you’re a basketball fan in the Dallas metro area, the upcoming 2018-2019 Dallas Mavericks season will be an exciting one. Dallas Mavericks owner, tech billionaire, and Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban, announced on Monday that fans will soon be able to purchase season tickets to Mavericks games with bitcoin and ethereum (”Ether”) come the 2018-2019 season.

What is “Cryptocurrency?”

“Cryptocurrency” is a digital/virtual currency that is designed to work as an unregulated, decentralized medium of exchange. It uses coding (”cryptography”) to secure and verify each individual transaction. The idea behind this market is to entertain a decentralized digital cash system without a central entity controlling its flow.

The digital currency requires a payment portal/network which contains accounts, balances, and transactions, which are then stored on a centralized server, recording a ledger of expenditures and balances. However, in a decentralized network, there is no server. Rather, every computer on the network needs to have its own ledger containing all the transactions.

The “Blockchain”

In the language of cryptocurrency, all transactions are recorded on a public ledger (”blockchain”). A “block” is a record of a new transaction, and once it’s completed, it is added to the chain, creating a chain of blocks or information. If you’ve invested in any cryptocurrency, what you really have is a private key/password and a public key/password to its physical address on the blockchain, allowing for the holder to withdraw the currency to spend or trade. Any expenditures, including trades are recorded publicly on the blockchain. This allows for others to know exactly how much value has been transferred from one person to another. However, the identity of the buyer and sellers are not publicly available.

Crypto-Craze: Today’s Global Phenomenon of “Crypto-Vesting”

Today, the idea of digital currency has become a global phenomenon known to most people. While most people, businesses, banks, and governments are still trying to understand its purpose, how it functions, and how to even consider implementing it in relation to our centralized currency, they still recognize its important in the marketplace. Even banks are issuing notices to its customers about financial safety when deciding to invest in these currencies.

What businesses, consumers, and even the government are still trying to wrap their heads around is whether it’s its actually possible to remove the central authority and still have the ability to create/declare a valuation and state of balances. Despite these questions, consumers continue to gamble and ride the bubble of investing in these currencies such as bitcoin (”BTC”), litecoin (”LTC’), ethereum (”Ether”), ripple, and hundreds of others.

An Inside Take with Dallas Mavericks Owner and Tech Billionaire, Mark Cuban

“We want to make our products and services how and where our customers want to buy it” —Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Owner

I had the opportunity to speak with Cuban on Wednesday about his Twitter announcement Monday, informing Dallas fans that they could soon expect to purchase tickets with bitcoin and ether as early as next season, and his thoughts on the current state of the cryptocurrency market and why he has chosen to bring the Mavericks franchise into it.

1. The Cryptocurrency Market

The crypto market has continued to draw the attention of venture capitalists such as Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban. Cuban recently backed a new venture capital fund for cryptocurrency-related investments called “1confirmation.”

Rossow: “Mark, what are your thoughts on the current bitcoin market?”

Cuban: “As I’ve said before, it’s a collectibles market. The more buyers, the higher the price. In that way, it’s very similar to gold, art, and other collectibles.”

Since the beginning, Cuban has stood by the notion that the crypto-market is heavily influenced by the actions of the buyers. When one buys, many buy; when people sell, others sell.

2. Benefits to the NBA and Other Business Organizations

Businesses such as Facebook, are beginning to look into cryptocurrency and whether or not its worth opening their systems up to. In his 2018 mission statement, Mark Zuckerberg wrote that “[he’s] interested in going deeper and study[ing] the positive and negative aspects of these technologies, and how best to use them in [their] services.”

If they wanted to pay in blueberries and I thought it made economic sense, I would let them pay in blueberries.” —Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Owner

Rossow: “Why do you think it’s beneficial for businesses, and even sports organizations such as the NBA to consider entering into the cryptocurrency market?”

Cuban: “For the same reason that content owners stream their content—you want to provide your product, [specifying] how and where they want to receive it. The same applies to crypto. We want to make our products and services how and where our customers want to buy it. If they wanted to pay in blueberries and I thought it made economic sense, I would let them pay in blueberries.”

Investors such as Cuban also understand that going deeper into these technologies requires understanding the risks associated with them, such as learning how to control and implement them. Specifically, how to transition power from centralized systems and place them in the hands of consumers and businesses.

3. Keeping the Dallas Mavericks Organization Trendy and On-Top

Since the beginning, Cuban has pushed for growth, development, and success from not just his team, but from his business ventures and most importantly, his customers. His undying loyalty to his team and fans have earned him a warm spot in Dallas fans’ hearts. When it comes down to success in business, “you have to re-earn your customers business every day,” says Cuban.

Rossow: “Why would this [move] be a good thing for Dallas sports fans and the Mavericks organization as a whole?”

Cuban: “[As I mentioned earlier], we want to allow customers to buy how they want to buy. As long as we can hedge or exchange the payment method and it works with our payment gateway, we will accept it as payment.”

While the Mavericks are not the first NBA franchise to welcome the cryptocurrency as a method of payment, Cuban continues to lead his organization in a positive direction, ensuring that the Mavericks continue to grow and develop, but most importantly, reminding fans that without their loyalty, support, and patronage, the organization would not be what it is today. Other NBA teams such as the Sacramento Kings have also entered into the market.

4. Millennials and Teens Have Begun Investing in Crypto, Smart or No ?

Since the crypto-craze began, millennials have been investing their funds in various cryptocurrency markets, most notably, Litecoin and Ripple. The question is whether this is a smart investment when considering to start building a portfolio?

Rossow: “Do you feel this is a good starting point for teens and millennials to start building a portfolio, even if it’s not a regulated currency?”

Cuban: “No. This is still a very volatile place to put money. You have to be able to afford to lose it.”

Emphasizing Cuban’s point on the volatility of the market, the entire crypto market fell by double-digit percentages. Bitcoin dropped by 15%, falling to below $12,000 for the first time since December 4th, 2017; Ether dropped by over 20%, hovering right above $1,000, and Ripple fell by 33%, dropping to $1.23 at the time. These price drops have a huge impact, which goes to show the direct correlation between number of buyers and the inescapable thoughts plaguing consumers on when these markets may crash.

As Cuban has indicated in the past, “you need to do some homework before you ask business questions.”

Andrew Rossow is a Tech Contributor for The Huff Post and a practicing Internet Attorney Cyberspace in Dayton, Ohio. He focuses on trending topics involving technology, privacy, and cyber-crime. Rossow is also a tech contributor for Cyber Defense Magazine, an Advisory Panelist with The CyberSmile Foundation, and a Legislation Committee Member with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s “CyberOhio Initiative.”