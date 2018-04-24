2 Dallas Officers Shot At Home Depot, In Critical Condition

Two police officers in Dallas are in critical condition after a shooting near a Home Depot, authorities say.
The officers were reportedly responding to a call to the store late Tuesday afternoon when they were shot, along with a civilian whose condition is unknown.
The civilian who was shot is a security guard at the store, local ABC affiliate WFAA reports.
Dozens of police cars arrived at the still-active scene, along with armored police vehicles. The suspect is reportedly still at large.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he is “praying for our officers and their families.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.