Dame Judi Dench Takes On 'Dame Judi Dench' Tongue Twister Challenge

When a tongue-twisting word game features your own name, there’s a bit of pressure to excel at it.

Dame Judi Dench confronted such expectations on “The Late Late Show” Thursday, having to repeat “Dame Judi Dench” as many times as she could without flubbing.

Host James Corden set up the bit for the “Dame Judi Dench Challenge” ― which one of the writers concocted during the show’s visit to London in June ― with celebrities like Russell Brand, Olivia Munn and Sonequa Martin-Green making noble tries in the game. So that turned up the heat on Dench to submit a passable effort.