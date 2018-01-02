Damian Marcano: Caribbean Filmmaker

If you haven’t immersed yourself in the intricately woven stories of Damian Marcano please do yourself a favor and commence to do so immediately. The Trinidadian filmmaker, writer, director, cinematographer and editor, expertly tells tales of Caribbean life that beautifully blends daily struggles, dreams, superstitions and love, against breathtaking landscapes.

Scenes are framed and filtered in such a way that the audience feels like they are viewing a living portrait, a moving postcard. Strong topics so beautifully communicated allow the viewer to see the sweet in the sour or the softness in the hard. The duality of life masterfully woven to reveal a tapestry depicting the exquisiteness of living.

For more about Damian Marcano check out his videos and his instagram below.

