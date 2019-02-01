GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Scorched After Mansplaining Border Security To Expert

Freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) triggered an uproar on Twitter after condescendingly offering to arrange a security explanation to a critic of President Donald Trump’s border wall proposal. The woman he aimed to school, Juliette Kayyem, is a national security expert and former assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security.

After news Thursday about a record confiscation of illegal fentanyl at the border, Kayyem pointed out that the drugs, hidden in a commercial truck, were seized at a border port of entry — just as most illegal drugs come into the nation. So a wall would not have made any difference.

Crenshaw piped up that he happened to be at the border and offered to put Kayyem “on the phone” with a border official so that Kayyem could understand the situation and “properly inform” her students at Harvard.

Kayyem told Crenshaw, who has been in office less than a month, that it might be a good idea to “check my bio” before being so “condescending,” adding, “I’ve dealt with that he man stuff a lot.”

They seized this fentanyl at the PORT OF ENTRY.

At the PORT OF ENTRY.

PORT OF ENTRY.

(am I being too subtle). #wall https://t.co/FEj4eSgAEp — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 31, 2019

I’m trying to give you the benefit of the doubt here since I know you from Harvard, but it’s difficult. Answer this question honestly please: why does a drug bust at a POE prove your case that fencing shouldn’t be used in between POE’s? You realize they are separate issues right? — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 1, 2019

And by the way, as I type this, I am in a vehicle with CBP at the border. Happy to put you on the phone with them so you can learn more about this and properly inform your students. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 1, 2019

Your first tweet is fair and I'll get to it. Your 2nd is ad homenim and condescending and for someone who has tried to elevate the convo, you should read my bio before playing that game. I've dealt with that he man stuff a lot. I'm on vacation so standby. Congressman. https://t.co/7SPm0PLPTS — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 1, 2019

Stunned Twitter followers, including Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and CNN’s Joan Walsh, were only too happy to pile on Crenshaw for mansplaining.

Dear @DanCrenshawTX: Here is the official press release from US Customs and Border Protection. You may want to read it. The fentanyl was seized at the Nogales legal checkpoint / port of entry following an alert by a CPB narcotics detection canine. https://t.co/80bLlwxX3Z https://t.co/wso6v3NWw7 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 1, 2019

Oh man, this will not end well for you. Condescending and mansplaining to @juliettekayyem? No sir. https://t.co/1YfW8bSnkY — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) February 1, 2019

Oh boy. Do you know who you're speaking to?



Not sure the GOP will ever be able to close their gender gap. This is how the "good" ones behave. — J (@MsEnergyHealer) February 1, 2019

When this guy is held up as the future of the Republican Party, there's something seriously wrong. Going after @juliettekayyem on security issues is monumentally stupid. https://t.co/YnZA5pp2to — Nate Watkins (@NateWatkins) February 1, 2019

condescending offers to mansplain never come off well, especially not when done to an expert — Chris Edelson (@ChrisEdelson) February 1, 2019

Way to irrelevantly mansplain lol. She’s still right. — Drew VanDrese (@DrewVanDrese) February 1, 2019

Right?!?!? I mean, seriously. What the hell does @juliettekayyem know about any of.......



[*checks notes*]



....... dude, zip it. — Kimber (@ShePersisted421) February 1, 2019

so you're lost and can't find the port of entry where they found the drugs? — kj martin - is the REAL Fact-Stater (@martin_kj) February 1, 2019

There's that good old Trumpian, mean immaturity. — Catarina (@catrinawilamina) February 1, 2019

And this is the guy who lectured us about being civil — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) February 1, 2019