In a frank Twitter exchange this week, acclaimed comedy writer Megan Ganz took former boss and “Community” creator Dan Harmon to task for his unprofessional behavior, and possible misconduct, in the workplace.

On New Year’s Eve, Harmon, who also co-created “Rick and Morty,” tweeted about 2017 being the “Year of the Asshole. Myself included.”

Responding to the tweet, Ganz, who was a writer for “Community” from 2010 to 2013, pushed her former boss to “be more specific.”

“Redemption follows allocution,” she wrote.

Ganz’s comment sparked a conversation between the former colleagues which, while oblique, hinted at inappropriate behavior and possible harassment. In Harmon’s follow-up tweets to Ganz, he expressed “regret” for “abusing my position” and “treating you like garbage.”

Ganz described how the alleged incident or incidents with Harmon diminished her belief in her own talent and eroded her trust in others. She concluded the exchange with this piece of advice:

“It’s good to recognize power dynamics, but it’s also good to recognize you’re no different from those you employ. You’re not a king on a hilltop, nor a beast in a labyrinth. Isolation isn’t always best. Connection breeds empathy. Empathy allows growth.”

Ganz was later praised by netizens for her courage in challenging Harmon.

“We lift each other up!” she replied.