POLITICS
08/04/2018 08:10 am ET Updated 7 minutes ago

Dan Rather Unloads On Donald Trump Over 'Racist' Attack On LeBron James

"It's a disgrace."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Veteran journalist Dan Rather unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump﻿ over Twitter early Saturday.

The former CBS news anchor described the president’s tweeted attack on NBA star LeBron James and CNN host Don Lemon as “racist.”

Trump posted the following late Friday:

Rather responded with this message:

“This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime?” Rather asked.

He said Trump’s tweet was “a disgrace” and “racist.”

“And it’s the product of petty but dangerous hatreds,” Rather added. “I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!?”

Fellow Twitter users also exploded in anger at Trump’s tweet, which was in delayed response to an interview Lemon conducted with James that aired Monday. In it, James said Trump enabled racists and used sports to divide the nation. James, who has previously called Trump a “bum,” is yet to respond.

Lemon, meanwhile, had this to say:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Racism Twitter Politics And Government Le Bron James
Dan Rather Unloads On Donald Trump Over 'Racist' Attack On LeBron James
CONVERSATIONS