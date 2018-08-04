Veteran journalist Dan Rather unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump﻿ over Twitter early Saturday.

The former CBS news anchor described the president’s tweeted attack on NBA star LeBron James and CNN host Don Lemon as “racist.”

Trump posted the following late Friday:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Rather responded with this message:

This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It's a disgrace. It's racist. And it's the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!? https://t.co/MA8nZUxFc7 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

“This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime?” Rather asked.

He said Trump’s tweet was “a disgrace” and “racist.”

“And it’s the product of petty but dangerous hatreds,” Rather added. “I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!?”

Fellow Twitter users also exploded in anger at Trump’s tweet, which was in delayed response to an interview Lemon conducted with James that aired Monday. In it, James said Trump enabled racists and used sports to divide the nation. James, who has previously called Trump a “bum,” is yet to respond.

Lemon, meanwhile, had this to say: