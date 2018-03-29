COMEDY
Dana Carvey’s John Bolton Is A Shampoo-Swilling, ’Stache-Stroking Nutball

You'll laugh until you start trembling in fear.
By Ed Mazza

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said many people are worried that President Donald Trump appointed an “unstable lunatic” when he named John Bolton his new national security advisor. 

And to refute that point, he brought on... John Bolton himself. 

Actually it was comic Dana Carvey doing a frightening impression of Bolton as exactly the unstable lunatic Colbert warned of:

Carvey’s version of Bolton drinks shampoo, makes wild threats and talks to his mustache... which grows throughout the segment: 

See the full interview in the clip above.  

