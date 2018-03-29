Dana Carvey’s John Bolton Is A Shampoo-Swilling, ’Stache-Stroking Nutball

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said many people are worried that President Donald Trump appointed an “unstable lunatic” when he named John Bolton his new national security advisor.

And to refute that point, he brought on... John Bolton himself.

Actually it was comic Dana Carvey doing a frightening impression of Bolton as exactly the unstable lunatic Colbert warned of:

Ambassador John Bolton is here to set the record straight about him being a lunatic. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/TTWqlIQZkK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 29, 2018

Carvey’s version of Bolton drinks shampoo, makes wild threats and talks to his mustache... which grows throughout the segment: