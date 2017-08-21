15 Dance Movies That Aren't 'Dirty Dancing' But Are Still Worth A Watch

"Take The Lead," 2006

"Take the Lead" is the type of dance movie that you'll watch if it comes on TV one day while you just so happen to be lazing on the couch with your mom who loves Antonio Banderas. (Don't all moms love Antonio Banderas?) It's based on the true story of Pierre Dulaine, who founded the Dancing Classrooms program, which aims to foster real-life skills through dance. It also features some sexy ballroom routines and performances by Jenna Dewan and YaYa DaCosta, so what more could you want?