15 Dance Movies That Aren't 'Dirty Dancing' But Are Still Worth A Watch

On this day in 1987, we were introduced to Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle, two characters that would become almost instantly iconic thanks to the movie “Dirty Dancing.”
When it comes to dance movies, “Dirty Dancing” is among the best ― the fashion is great, it hits on important topics like abortion and class divisions in the U.S. and it features some serious mambo magic. Oh yeah, and who could forget that lift?
Today, while we heartily encourage you to have the time of your life watching “Dirty Dancing” to celebrate its 30th anniversary, we’ve also compiled a list of other dance movies (no sequels or remakes included, because we all know those are never really good) that are definitely worth a shot.
For this one time, and one time only, it’s OK to put Baby in the corner. Kick off your Sunday shoes and get watching.