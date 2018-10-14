'Hold On To Your Butts': Dancing Dinosaurs Take The Gridiron

No you weren't dreaming, this was actually a thing. pic.twitter.com/NbNFcgbAJ2

The Iowa State marching band held nothing back with its “Jurassic Park” tribute during a football game Saturday, putting a troupe of tyrannosaurs on the field to dance to the movie’s theme song.

The performance took place during the Iowa State Cyclones’ 30-14 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Ames, Iowa ― but it was the marching band that absolutely won the day.

The internet’s reaction could best be summed up with Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic line from the movie: “Hold on to your butts.”

Or as one Twitter user put it: “I’m an Iowa State marching band fan now. Deal with it.”

I know the NFL has booked Maroon 5 for the next Super Bowl halftime show, but if they don’t also book these Iowa State dancing dinosaurs the nation will truly miss out: https://t.co/0CL9ckngAg — erik walker (@erikmwalker) October 14, 2018

Just when you thought the music of John Williams couldn’t get any better.



Presenting: Jurassic Park theme by the Iowa State band AND dancing, inflatable dinosaur people. pic.twitter.com/L6BhBog4qY — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 14, 2018

I’ve been told the dinosaurs were members of the Iowa State JV band and I have never wanted to be a JV band member more than at this moment. — Brent Blum (@brentblum) October 14, 2018

The Iowa State halftime performance from last night gives me life. I never thought people dancing in dinosaur costumes could be so amusing 😂😂😂 — Garrett Johnson (@garrett_john27) October 14, 2018

Um, what is happening here with the 30 dinosaurs on the field? #jurassicband #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/s04Z6rJB2z — Ames Police (@AmesPolice) October 14, 2018

Iowa State marching band now ranked 25th in the new AP Poll after this... https://t.co/TBVKwdGVQB — CFB Coaching News (@CoachSearchCFB) October 14, 2018