ENTERTAINMENT
10/14/2018 07:41 pm ET

'Hold On To Your Butts': Dancing Dinosaurs Take The Gridiron

Iowa State's marching band put the T. rex in its tribute to "Jurassic Park."
headshot
By Carla Baranauckas

The Iowa State marching band held nothing back with its “Jurassic Park” tribute during a football game Saturday, putting a troupe of tyrannosaurs on the field to dance to the movie’s theme song.

The performance took place during the Iowa State Cyclones’ 30-14 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Ames, Iowa ― but it was the marching band that absolutely won the day.

The internet’s reaction could best be summed up with Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic line from the movie: “Hold on to your butts.”

Or as one Twitter user put it: “I’m an Iowa State marching band fan now. Deal with it.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Samuel L. Jackson Jurassic Park Marching Band Iowa State University
'Hold On To Your Butts': Dancing Dinosaurs Take The Gridiron
CONVERSATIONS