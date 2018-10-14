'Hold On To Your Butts': Dancing Dinosaurs Take The Gridiron

No you weren't dreaming, this was actually a thing. pic.twitter.com/NbNFcgbAJ2— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018
The Iowa State marching band held nothing back with its “Jurassic Park” tribute during a football game Saturday, putting a troupe of tyrannosaurs on the field to dance to the movie’s theme song.
The performance took place during the Iowa State Cyclones’ 30-14 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Ames, Iowa ― but it was the marching band that absolutely won the day.
The internet’s reaction could best be summed up with Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic line from the movie: “Hold on to your butts.”
Or as one Twitter user put it: “I’m an Iowa State marching band fan now. Deal with it.”