This BYU Cougar Mascot Dances So Hard It Will Leave You Shook

No one displayed more school spirit than the Brigham Young University mascot Saturday.

Cosmo, BYU’s cougar mascot, left crowds in actual awe after he danced his heart out on the field with the Cougarettes. BYU was playing Boise State on Saturday night, and the school spirit was on fire. Most people might think a dancing mascot includes awkward limbs and moves your dad might pull at a family wedding.

But not Cosmo.

Cosmo went out on that field prepared to slay.

Really need to know who this cougar is pic.twitter.com/7gqzdzIVb2 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 10, 2017

Now that’s mascot dedication.

Cosmo must have felt the need to add a little fire to the game, because the BYU football team hadn’t done very well so far this season. Maybe a hot dance number would inspire the players to turn things around.

But despite BYU’s eventual 24-7 loss, Cosmo is now definitely set up to replace the dancing Shark on Katy Perry’s next tour. He even mastered the backpack kid’s moves.