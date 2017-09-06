ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing With The Stars' Season 25 Cast Has A 'Couple' Of Surprises

The hardest thing we'll ever have to do ... is wait.
By Bill Bradley

The “Dancing with the Stars” Season 25 cast has been revealed, and it’s about to get hot in here ... like 98 degrees.

ABC officially announced the cast for the new season on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, and one of the most intriguing contestant storylines is 98 degree star Nick Lachey competing against his wife and TV personality Vanessa Lachey. This makes them the second married couple to compete on the show, according to People. (Alexa and Carlos PenaVega were on the show in 2015).

The show will have a wide swath of stars, including actor Frankie Muniz, musician Debbie Gibson, NFL star Terrell Owens and Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen.

See the full listing of celebs and their dancing partners below:

  • "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran
    James Devaney via Getty Images
    Dancing with Keo Motsepe.
  • Musician and ’80s icon Debbie Gibson
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    Dancing with Alan Bersten.
  • NBA coach/player Derek Fisher
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    Dancing with Sharna Burgess.
  • "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott
    Noel Vasquez via Getty Images
    Dancing with Emma Slater.
  • Actor Frankie Muniz
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
    Dancing with Witney Carson.
  • Singer and actor Jordan Fisher
    Presley Ann via Getty Images
    Dancing with Lindsay Arnold.
  • YouTube star and violinist Lindsey Stirling
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Dancing with Mark Ballas.
  • Singer Nick Lachey
    Matthew Eisman via Getty Images
    Dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.
  • TV personality Vanessa Lachey
    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    Dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
  • WWE wrestler Nikki Bella
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Dancing with Artem Chigvintsev.
  • "Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse
    D Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Dancing with Gleb Savchenko.
  • NFL player Terrell Owens
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    Dancing with Cheryl Burke.
  • Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen
    Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
    Dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 25 premieres on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

