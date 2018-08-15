Comedian Dane Cook used a joke to explain his age gap with his 19-year-old girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor, during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Monday.
Cook, 46, made light of the couple’s 27-year age difference after a fan asked, “What advice do you have to those in age gap relationships?”
Cook answered: “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”
He also spoke about meeting Taylor, who he’s been publicly dating for a little over a year.
“We met at a game night I host at my place,” he said. “We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love.”
It’s unclear how long that “for a while” lasted, as Taylor was 18 when they started dating.
Cook said his and Taylor’s families are fine with the age difference.
“I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang,” the comedian said in the Q&A. “My family pretty much all died years ago but @_CourtneyCook_ my sister like[s] Kelsi a lot.”
Cook and Taylor often post photos of each other on social media.
“I can’t tell you how incredible my gf is you just have to trust me when I say I’m in amazing hands,” Cook said in a post for the 1-year anniversary, which referenced 1998, the year Taylor was reportedly born.
He added: “Kelsi thank you for so many nights filled with laughter, days filled with creative thoughts & expressions and mostly thx for the love.”
Prior to dating Taylor, Cook was linked to Miley Cyrus, Julianna Hough, and singer-actor Raquel Houghton.
Cook in 2014 spoke to HuffPost about claims that his shows were full of sexist and misogynistic material. He also addressed a tweet in which he said his favorite characteristic in a woman was “weakness.”
“That’s comedy right there. That’s a joke. If you’ve known any of the women I’ve dated, I’ve dated some very empowered women,” Cook told HuffPost Live at the time. “They were the first to call me and be like ‘What? What does that mean?’”