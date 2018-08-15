“I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang,” the comedian said in the Q&A. “My family pretty much all died years ago but @_CourtneyCook_ my sister like[s] Kelsi a lot.”

Cook and Taylor often post photos of each other on social media.

“I can’t tell you how incredible my gf is you just have to trust me when I say I’m in amazing hands,” Cook said in a post for the 1-year anniversary, which referenced 1998, the year Taylor was reportedly born.

He added: “Kelsi thank you for so many nights filled with laughter, days filled with creative thoughts & expressions and mostly thx for the love.”