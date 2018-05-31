Ali Wong and Randall Park’s upcoming rom-com, “Always Be My Maybe,” already sounds dreamy.

Their Netflix movie, which is both written by and stars the pair, will feature several other big names ― many of them Asian-American ― including Daniel Dae Kim, Keanu Reaves, and Karan Soni.

With little more than 3 percent of film roles in 2016 going to actors of Asian descent ― while white actors nabbed about 78 percent of roles ― Asian-Americans across Twitter are praising the movie for its diverse cast.

Asian American stories are finally (hopefully) getting told in Hollywood at an increased rate and my brain can hardly wrap itself around the idea that I might actually be able to see movies w/ Asians who aren't background nerds and martial arts badasses. https://t.co/9qESDmoplI — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) May 30, 2018

"We're gonna Asian the fuck outta this movie" https://t.co/XV0UBEIJLK — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) May 30, 2018

Y'all better be ready for all this Asian! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/ktgwnQ2ozQ — Kevin J. Nguyen (@kevinjnguyen) May 31, 2018

According to a Netflix press release, the cast started filming this week in Vancouver, Canada. The streaming service has noted that Charlene Yi, Michelle Buteau, Susan Park, and several others will be in the movie as well. Nahnatchka Khan, showrunner for the TV series “Fresh Off The Boat,” is directing the film.

“Always Be My Maybe” centers around childhood sweethearts Sasha and Marcus, played by Wong and Park, who reconnect 15 years after a falling-out.