Robert Scheer, Contributor
Robert Scheer has built a reputation for strong social and political writing over his 30 years as a journalist.

Daniel Ellsberg: Why There Aren't More Whistleblowers

11/04/2017 03:30 am ET
Daniel Ellsberg. (Christopher Michael / Wikimedia Commons)

In this week’s edition of “Scheer Intelligence,” Robert Scheer interviews activist and former United States military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.

Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, delves into his reasons for becoming a whistleblower and explains why Richard Nixon didn’t use nuclear weapons in the Vietnam War.

The conversation is a timely one, as Ellsberg’s newest book, “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner,” is a revelatory first-person account of the U.S. nuclear program in the 1960s. Ellsberg tells Scheer very little has changed since that era.

“We were being lied into a hopeless, desperate, aggressive war,” Ellsberg says of Vietnam, “as happened in 2002, [with] our attack on Iraq.”

Listen to the full conversation and to past episodes of “Scheer Intelligence” at KCRW.com

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Daniel Ellsberg: Why There Aren't More Whistleblowers

CONVERSATIONS