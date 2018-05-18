Photo Of Daniel Radcliffe Holding Guns In Crazy Slippers Becomes A Magical Meme

Accio jokes.
Earlier this week, a few British outlets published photos of Daniel Radcliffe filming a scene for his upcoming action comedy “Guns Akimbo.”
One of these images features the former “Harry Potter” star looking pretty unhinged as he totes two guns in a robe and crazy tiger-foot slippers.
Once this particular image made its way to Twitter Wednesday, users had a pretty difficult time seeing past the Boy Who Lived, and a pretty magical meme was quickly conjured.
Here are some solid jokes (some of which aren’t Harry Potter-related but were too good not to include) that would even make Minerva McGonagall crack a smile: