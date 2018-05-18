Photo Of Daniel Radcliffe Holding Guns In Crazy Slippers Becomes A Magical Meme

Accio jokes.

Earlier this week, a few British outlets published photos of Daniel Radcliffe filming a scene for his upcoming action comedy “Guns Akimbo.”

One of these images features the former “Harry Potter” star looking pretty unhinged as he totes two guns in a robe and crazy tiger-foot slippers.

MEGA Daniel Radcliffe looking menacing while shooting guns and wearing tiger feet onset of "Guns Akimbo" in Auckland, New Zealand on May 6.

Once this particular image made its way to Twitter Wednesday, users had a pretty difficult time seeing past the Boy Who Lived, and a pretty magical meme was quickly conjured.

Here are some solid jokes (some of which aren’t Harry Potter-related but were too good not to include) that would even make Minerva McGonagall crack a smile:

Live every day like you're Daniel Radcliffe who has just discovered firearms. pic.twitter.com/9t5BMKqThK — Chris Davis (@Slackerchan) May 17, 2018

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets pic.twitter.com/qBpDbYwtqb — Felipe Herrera 🇨🇺 (@FelipeHerrera97) May 17, 2018

“Say hello to my little friends, avada & kedavra” pic.twitter.com/MLc8e8CLDB — anaphylacthicc shock (@sohnianika) May 17, 2018

Harry Potter and Bitch better have my money pic.twitter.com/g6n7wxSRz4 — Cloudy Dinero (@CloudMoney) May 17, 2018

Harry Potter and THAT MOTHA FUCKIN THANG ON ME pic.twitter.com/KWPfXM3s0I — reezy (@febreezanator) May 17, 2018

“I SAID MORE TREACLE TART, DOBBY! WTF!” pic.twitter.com/KZW5dfml3D — мy ѕpaceѕнιp? тнιѕ ιѕ a dodge (@BarkyBoogz) May 17, 2018

IS IT YANNY OR IS IT LAUREL pic.twitter.com/7uqIagboJL — Amber Crockett 🍃 (@amberellaaa) May 17, 2018

Harry Potter and the End of a Vivid (yet prolonged) Hallucination pic.twitter.com/YCNFhR7qux — Lauren-A.B. (@urLABness) May 17, 2018