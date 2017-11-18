Today we interview industry expert Daniel Wicharz, VP Sales and Key Account Management Specialist for a global acquiring bank, about the Payment Service Directive 2 of the EU and what the changes will mean for the payment industry, banks, financial services, e-commerce and most importantly consumers.

Daniel Wicharz, VP of Sales and Key Account Management for a global acquiring bank.

Q: Hello Daniel, thanks for taking the time to share more about this breaking news happening in your industry with our readers. Before we begin, could you tell us a little bit about yourself?

Sure. My name is Daniel Wicharz. I am originally from Düsseldorf, Germany. I have worked in Ireland for the likes of Apple and Google and nowadays I work in the payment industry for PayPal and Skrill (Paysafe). Currently, I am working with an international acquiring bank as the VP of Sales & Key Account Management.

Q: That’s a very interesting career path that you’ve chosen. Why did you choose this field?

I focus on e-commerce as well as point of sales payments, because I love working with small businesses and large companies to help them grow their presence online and increase revenue through offline and online sales points. I am a specialist for credit card, national debit cards and alternative payment options such as online bank transfers.

Q: I love that you are passionate about helping businesses grow with the solutions that you offer. I know that there are a lot of entrepreneurs who use Paypal to sell their products and services. Your industry is working on some new initiatives that will further help. Can you explain the payment service directive 2?

PSD 2 will mean further harmonization of the financial systems and also a paradigm shift in terms of data ownership. So far the bank's control and practically own the data of their customers. It is extremely difficult sharing your banking records with other parties and this means less competitions in terms of mortgages, loans and credit.

This will change, because with PSD 2 the customers will receive full ownership of their data and can share it with any Third Party registered with the financial authorities. Also, the way this data gets shared will have 1 Standard across the EU. So this means more competition for the finance sector and thinner margins. Payments will also become instant. Meaning that the times of next day settlement are over and funds move from one bank to another within the blink of an eye. Moreover there will be better standards in fraud protection for consumers.

Q: Wow! So it sounds like funds will clear faster than ever. Where do you think the PSD 2 initiative will have the greatest impact?

Great question. It will make cross border banking easier. More competition will lead ultimately to thinner margins. Banks will need to make sure they will not become pure commodity providers but rather use their connection to the customers to provide them with the new services customers actually. Like services such as quick mobile payment, but also quick applications for loans, credits and installments.

Q: Now there is currently a framework called PSD 1 that already exists. What are the main differences between PSD and PSD2?

While PSD 1 mainly focused on SEPA and in terms of credit cards lead to reduced interchange fees, the PSD 2 will mainly focus on setting a better technical framework for the players in the payment industry to connect classical banking with the new technology. This means that online bank transfers and many other e-commerce providers will get fully regulated and have a much easier pathway to access the customer's data. Moreover, the customers will now own and administer the access to their data, which is something that’s brand new to the market.

Q: These sound like changes that will greatly impact millions of people and banking systems. What do all of these changes mean for the financial industry and merchants?

It means for the financial industry that small players and financial tech companies have it easier to get recognized and also have a clear framework in which they can operate. All in all the banking market opens up more across the European Union. In fact, all EU transactions will become kind of a domestic transaction. Therefore, the borders totally disappear inside the EU.

For the merchants it means reduced costs due to more competition. It also means more legal certainty in terms of the online bank transfer services operating today.

Q: In a global economy, how will the implementation of the new rules affect non-EU members?

I am confident that PSD 2 will make the finance industry in the EU more competitive. This means that non EU countries that compete with EU will have to harmonize their systems or suffer a competitive disadvantage. This will also impact nearby countries like Switzerland.

Q: What can you tell entrepreneurs and companies who sell online about the future of online payments?

Online payments will happen quicker than in the past. With the new instant payments the money arrives straight away (and not the next working day) in the merchant's account. I am confident that online bank transfers will see an increased popularity due to the new standards introduced and better fraud protection provided to consumers.

Q: What are you most excited about at the moment as it relates to these new solutions for consumers, merchants and banks?

I am excited about the doors of opportunity that will open up to payment and fin-tech companies. This means that you can access all customers in the EU and have 1 single technical (API) standard across the entire EU banking world.

This means more rights and choices for the consumer, who ends up being the big winner in terms of this new regulation.

Q: Do you have any final thoughts you’d like to share with our readers?

The finance and e-commerce industry is undergoing a fundamental change over the next 2 to 3 years. In order to prevail companies need to have a certain size and need to focus on the customer. I believe that Fin-Techs and large banks can prevail by working together and using the innovation that comes from Fin-Techs combined with the customer trust and loyalty that is given to banks. Any successful player in the market needs to adopt the change especially when it comes to devices. We all see a drastic trend to mobile payment. Banks and financial institutions who sit back and do nothing will lose business to those players supplying the customer with the services they desire.