Daniela Vega To Be The Oscar's First Openly Transgender Presenter

Daniela Vega will make history March 4 when she becomes the first openly transgender performer to present an award at the Oscar ceremony.

The Chilean-born actress wasn’t nominated for her highly acclaimed performance in “A Fantastic Woman,” where she plays an opera singer grieving over the death of her lover, but the film is up for “Best Foreign Film.”

The category she will be presenting has not been announced.

The 28-year-old Vega joins a list of presenters that promises to be the most diverse in the Oscars’ 90-year history, including Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Mahershala Ali, Greta Gerwig, Chadwick Boseman, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, and Laura Dern.