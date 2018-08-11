ENTERTAINMENT
Danny DeVito Gives Same Mocking Nickname To Both Donald Trump And The Democrats

“I don’t put too much faith in the Democratic Party."
Danny DeVito has bashed members of President Donald Trump’s administration, claiming they “probably don’t even care about their own grandchildren.”

They don’t care about other people,” the 73-year-old actor said while discussing the White House’s stance on the environment (such as its rolling back of multiple regulations) in a new interview with The Daily Beast.

The star of the upcoming “Dumbo” movie also called Trump a “clown” and dubbed the Democrats “clowns, too” in the piece published online Saturday.

“I don’t put too much faith in the Democratic Party,” said DeVito, who threw his support behind Benire Sanders ― Hillary Clinton’s rival for the position of Democratic nominee ― prior to the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m a progressive, and I love to see people thinking about universal healthcare, education for everybody, working on the environment, retooling our industries so we’re giving jobs to people to create sustainable energy systems,” he added.

Check out DeVito’s full interview with The Daily Beast here.

