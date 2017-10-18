Huntington blog DARE TO BE 100

GUTS AND SMARTS AGAIN

I have long preached that the two essential ingredients to insuring a long and plentiful life are guts and smarts. And now comes along a report in Nature Communications from a group of researchers at the University of Edinburgh. Their study involved 25 separate population groups from Europe, Australia, and North America involving 600,000 persons. Jim Wilson of the Usher Institute, observed “the power of big data allows us to compare the effects of different behaviors and diseases in terms of months and years of life lost or gained and to distinguish between mere association and causal effect.”

The protocol inquired into lifestyle and behavior and their effect on longevity. The results indicate that a year of life is added for every year spent studying beyond school. Smarts matter!

Further, people who are overweight cut their life expectancy by two months for every extra kilogram of weight they carry.

Unsurprisingly, they found that cigarette smoking and lung cancer had the greatest impact on shortening lifespan of all the associations that were studied.

The schooling issue as presented does not resolve whether being smart leads to longer life. It again raises the issue as to whether long life is the result or the cause. Do the people who live longer study more or does studying more yield long life?

The obesity findings are significant in that they quantify the life shortening effect of excess weight, and emphasize the value of weight reduction. With the worldwide epidemic of obesity it is vital to understand the morbid consequences of our bulging waistlines. Lifelong attention to our diets and activity patterns is mandated.

I wrote before:

You’ve got to have guts to grow old

To claim life you’ve got to be bold

But you have to be smart as well as have heart

If you want your whole tale to be told.