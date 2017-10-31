Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

JUVENESCENCE

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes this term as the state of being youthful or of being young. Its first use was in 1800. Despite my label as a geriatrician I had never heard it before.

I first learned it during a phone call from Jim Mellon, a British entrepreneur and philanthropist. He identified himself as a marathoner having completed 42 marathons, but acknowledged that his pace is slowing with each year. To me this was the perfect introduction. Somehow he had learned of my addiction and of my conviction that the central ingredient in a long vital life is immersion in physical exercise, my “Fountain of Youth”. He told me of his intention to write a book about investing in the age of longevity. He calls this the biggest “money fountain” he had ever seen.

Earlier Jim had written a book in 2012 on the life-sciences. After its publication the NASDAQ bio tech index delivered 139% return, double the broad market index.

Mindful of the global age wave and his own biology he targeted juvenescence as a life interest.

He embarked on a crash course in gerontology that brought him to America in March 2017. He spent time researching, interviewing, collating, reading, filtering, pleading, and harassing. His route around the US covered 7000 miles and took him to many of the leading age centers and their proprietors. I spent a wonderful several hours over lunch with him here at my home in Palo Alto.

Last week I received via FedEx my copy of Juvenescence ,Investing in the Age of Longevity. It is a marvelous tour de force. It ranges widely.

But I fear that it suffers from the fatal flaw of premature extrapolation. Jim wonderfully exploits the optimism that emerges from explosive new knowledge about aging. The First Principles come clear for the first time in human history. Len Hayflick joyously announces that “Aging is no longer an unknown”.