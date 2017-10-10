DARE TO BE 100.......SELF FULFILLING PROPHESY

Huffington blog

DARE TO BE 100

October 10, 2017

SELF FULFILLING PROPHECY

I have a wonderful, dear, new, old friend Jerri Brillhart.Two weeks ago on September 23 I had the spirited opportunity to join with her family and close friends in celebrating her hundredth birthday. Lots of hugs and kisses and much bonding.

My bond is of recent origin. Jerri recounts that when she was 62 years old she happened upon my book Dare to be 100. In my book I claimed that the two essential ingredients to making hundred were guts and smarts .“That was good enough for me and I made that choice right then and there to live to become a centenarian.” Along the way she has become a poet, a painter, a wife, a mother, a stepmother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. I therefore claim that our friendship began 38 years ago, but it was not until this past summer when we had the opportunity to meet.

Immersion in her lifetime devotion of continuing education she has become a poet. “I knew that I wasn’t going to spend the rest of my life watching daytime TV and reading the horoscope.” Instead she swims, works out at her local gym, plays bridge three times a week, drives her own car, recently bought a new iPad, and writes poetry.

“I am so full and pregnant with words,

I feel labor pains engulfing me

Trying to birth this mental child”.

Her poems have been aggregated into a small book, My 100 Years in the Rhythm and Flow that delighted all the celebrants at her Happy Birthday party. The chorus was rousing. Widowed twice this little lady has become a rich community resource for us all.

In her poem Your Creation she muses about one of my preoccupations:

“What you think about, you become

What you believe, becomes your life

What you ask for, you receive

What you desire becomes your reality

What you envision, becomes your experience.”

Life is a self-fulfilling prophecy.