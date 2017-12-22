Dare To Dream: Making A Difference

“Building a Business is Like Writing a Novel: I’ve always been able to see a grand picture for my business and I’ve used the vision like a compass. To make it a reality, I’ve had to write the first draft, then the second, a third, and along the way I’ve seen things I couldn’t envision in the first draft.”

Marci Nault

I had the pleasure of interviewing Marci Nault, founder and CEO of DreamsCo and the Dare to Dream Festival. Ms. Nault is the author of The Lake House, Simon & Schuster, partner in Elegant Bridal Designs, and as of January 2018 will have completed an entire list of 101 dreams she wanted to accomplish in life.

What is your "backstory"?

I’ve always been a dreamer. I think true creativity and vision first takes the ability to stop and allow the possibilities to speak to you. I was at my lowest point, when I set out to complete my list of 101 Dreams. I had no career, the house I was living in was being sold, I had gone through a drastic life change leaving behind friends and family, and my brother had been hospitalized for MRSA that nearly killed him. The list of 101 dreams would end up being my map to the life I was meant to live and as I made each dream come true I realized life could be playful, ever-changing, and that anything is possible. I knew I’d found a different answer than the motivational self-help industry had been selling to people. Building a company based on playing and helping people to use their dreams as a compass became my vision.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I was asked to keynote for The Red Hat Society’s Leadership Conference. I wore a classy outfit to the conference, but the CEO stopped me before I walked on stage. In moments I was wearing a tiara with pink feathers, a boa, and I was handed a pixie wand. I did the entire keynote draped in feathers and sparkles as the cameras rolled.

Are you working on any meaningful non profit projects? How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve based the vision for DreamsCo and Dare to Dream on helping others. By creating a free program for small businesses, artist, teachers, and performers, I help them to market themselves through my brand, and in turn, they share their knowledge through online free video courses that can have a global impact. A young girl who has wants to dance but can’t afford lessons can begin from her bedroom. A mother who’s always wanted to paint, but hasn’t had the time, can begin with a simple sketch along with one of our artists. At the Dare to Dream Festival happening in Boston, MA Sept. 2018 each company that shares their talents online will be given free space to teach instead of paying to exhibit. My vision is to make it possible for everyone to explore their dreams no matter where they are in the world and life.

Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

A woman who’d left a bad relationship had been told many times that she wasn’t worth anything. At the end of the our first festival she told me that for the first time in her life she felt she was worth her dreams and that she’d found her voice.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

1) Trust in Myself : When I began DreamsCo and the festivals I spent months looking for the right hires for CEO and project manager. I was an artist, not a businessperson. I hired highly qualified people only to learn after working with them, that the corporate world they’d thrived within was very different than the start-up community. Oftentimes they would say, “I thought it would be easier.” I wasted years working with people I assumed knew better, only to realize I was the only one who could activate my vision.

2) Building a Business is Like Writing a Novel : I’ve always been able to see a grand picture for my business and I’ve used the vision like a compass. To make it a reality, I’ve had to write the first draft, then the second, a third, and along the way I’ve seen things I couldn’t envision in the first draft.

3) Stop to Go Forward: When I began this business I was ultra focused pushing everything else to the side. This became detrimental to my health, as I’d drag myself to the office consumed with getting to a certain level of success. I’ve learned that daily breaks to do the dreams I love like figure skating and dancing are just as important to my success as checking off tasks. One, it counteracts stress and clears my mind. Two, it makes me enjoy the journey instead of being focused on an end point.

4) Don’t Multitask: This one is incredibly hard. I’ve learned that when I’m answering emails, doing two projects at once, stopping a creative project to get on a phone call, or taking care of that little thing so that it’s off my mind, the big projects, the ones that increase revenue get pushed to the backburner. Creativity and multitasking don’t coincide. Now I hard schedule my time taking one task at a time. My productivity has increased and I’m much more energized at the end of the day.

5) Failures happen . In the winter of 2015, Boston had a blizzard every week and sometimes twice per week. It crushed my company as event after event was cancelled. I remember walking past the ten-foot snow banks, as more snow fell realizing that I was out of money, I was exhausted and it was time to let it go. It was a crushing moment. Months later it was revived stronger and better.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?