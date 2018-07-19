'Dark Knight' Is Headed To IMAX Theaters For Its 10th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that 10 years have passed since the release of “The Dark Knight.” To celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, Warner Bros. is re-releasing “Dark Knight” to IMAX theaters starting Aug. 24.

Tickets go on sale July 20. But, sadly, the film is only set to be shown at four theaters: AMC Lincoln Square in New York; AMC Metreon in San Francisco; AMC Universal Citywalk in Universal City, California; and Ontario Place Cinesphere in Toronto.

“Dark Knight” was the first major feature film to use IMAX 70mm film for select scenes. Director Christopher Nolan has continued to utilize the format in his films, including “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk.”

Even 10 years later, many still see “Dark Knight” as the greatest superhero film ever made. And the numbers back that up. The movie was an overwhelming critical success, earning 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences. Actor Heath Ledger won an Oscar for his now gold-standard portrayal of the Joker.