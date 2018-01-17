Data Storytelling: Insights Informs but don’t Inspire Part 2 of 2

These learnings are from Brent Dykes’s article in Forbes

What can we learn from Semmelweis’s experience?

Semmelweis’s data met three key criteria—it was truthful, valuable and actionable—but he ultimately failed to see his ideas adopted in his lifetime. The Hungarian physician stumbled in one essential area—the communication of his data. I’ve identified four oversights that may have prevented Semmelweis from communicating his ideas more effectively.

1. Timeliness and Clarity

Semmelweis took 14 years to officially publish his childbed fever findings in 1861 (The Etiology, Concept, and Prophylaxis of Childbed Fever). Up until this time, his work was shared within the medical community by his colleagues and students. Unfortunately, these associates often misinterpreted and misrepresented Semmelweis’s claims, causing many obstetricians to dismiss, refute or ignore them.

Key takeaway: If you possess insights that are critical to your business success, you have a duty to communicate them clearly in a timely manner. Semmelweis waited too long and allowed others to inadvertently cloud his message.

2. Audience and the Curse of Knowledge

Semmelweis may have fell victim to a common ailment that occurs in people who become enlightened by data—the curse of knowledge. He forgot what it was like to not know what he knew. Semmelweis couldn’t grasp why the medical community wouldn’t accept his simple handwashing advice. Rather than trying to foster understanding and build common ground with his audience, he grew impatient and threw insults at his critics—further alienating himself from the people he was trying to influence.

Key takeaway: Know your audience and strive to understand their existing attitudes and beliefs. Not everyone is going to accept your data, especially if it is disruptive to commonly held practices or beliefs. Instead, you may want to focus on identifying open-minded allies who can help build internal support and consensus for your ideas.

3. Narrative Evokes Emotion ( Data Storytelling )

One of the biggest mistakes Semmelweis made was he failed to tell a story with his data. Interesting statistics alone won’t persuade skeptical minds. The data-driven doctor missed an opportunity to weave his facts into a compelling data story that connected with his audience on an emotional level.Imagine if he was able to have his fellow obstetricians think of their own mothers and the critical role they played in their lives. What if he humanized his cold numbers? For example, if his doctors’ clinic had the same mortality rate as the midwives’ clinic (3.9%, not 9.9%), his hospital could have preserved the lives of more than 1,200 women (!) between 1841-1846. In addition, the lives of countless newborns, older siblings, and husbands wouldn’t have been adversely impacted by the loss of these women.