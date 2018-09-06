MONEY
Dating And Money

Love is tricky. Finances are trickier.
By Janie Campbell
A young couple wearing yellow outfits sitting on a scooter kissing
Stephen Zeigler / Getty Images
6 Awkward Conversations About Money Every Couple Needs To Have
By Casey Bond
From the first date to happily married, ask these questions at relationship milestones.
Beautiful couple using their credit card to buy online.
Georgijevic via Getty Images
What To Do If You Find Out The Person You’re Dating Is Deep In Debt
By Brittany Wong
Debt doesn't have to be a dealbreaker.
Hero Images
Hero Images via Getty Images
How To Date When You’re Drowning In Debt
By Casey Bond
Having the right conversations at the right time can help you find love despite your debt.
A young couple having snack and drink at an outdoors music festival. Eating burgers with fries and drinking beer.
svetikd via Getty Images
Who Should Pay On A First Date?
By Kelsey Borresen
Yeah, we're confused too. 🤷
Beautiful young couple is lying in bed, guy is using a smart phone, girl is looking with reproach
GeorgeRudy / Getty Images
5 Warning Signs Your Partner Is Guilty Of Financial Infidelity
By Casey Bond
Two in five Americans admit to it.
Janie Campbell
Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living)
