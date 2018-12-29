Mother Accused Of Hiding Daughter's Diabetes Diagnosis As She Died

An Illinois mother has been charged in the death of her teenage daughter after hiding the child’s diabetes diagnosis for five years, according to news reports.

Emily Hampshire, 14, of Alton, died at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital last November of an illness triggered by her condition, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said.

Her mother, Amber Hampshire, 39, turned herself in to authorities on Thursday. She is charged with endangering the health or life of a child and involuntary manslaughter, the Post-Dispatch said.

Prosecutors said they did not yet know the motive.

An investigation by KSDK indicated that the girl’s Type I diabetes was diagnosed twice and that her mother was informed both times.

While the condition is treatable, Dr. George Thampy, an endocrinologist, told KSDK that substantial care must be given.

“It’s a spiraling condition that could lead to coma or death, if not treated immediately, especially in a child,” he said.

On Nov. 1, first responders were called to Emily Hampshire’s home, where she lived with her brother and parents, the Post-Dispatch reported. In cardiac arrest, she was rushed to the hospital and died two days later from diabetic ketoacidosis. Her blood sugar had been high for an extended period of time.