Dave Chappelle Makes Fun Of Louis C.K. Accuser In New Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle seems to think sexual misconduct allegations against fellow comedian Louis C.K. are funny.

In his new Netflix special, “The Bird Revelation,” which premiered on New Year’s Eve, Chappelle tackles high-profile scandals that have rocked the culture, and says the allegations against Louis C.K. were “the only ones that made me laugh.”

“It’s terrible, I know it’s terrible,” the 44-year-old comedian says, per The Daily Beast. “Ladies, you are right. But at the same time, Jesus Christ, they took everything from Louis. I think it might be disproportionate. I can’t tell. This is where it’s hard to be man.”

Louis C.K. acknowledged his sexual misconduct in November after five women accused him of unwanted advances. Chappelle takes aim at Abby Schachner, one of the accusers, saying the once-aspiring comedian had a “brittle-ass spirit.”

“One lady said, ‘Louis C.K. masturbated in front of me, ruined my comedy dreams,’” Chappelle says in the bit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Word?’ Well then I dare say, madam, you may have never had a dream. Come on man, that’s a brittle spirit. That is a brittle-ass spirit, that is too much, this grown-ass woman.”

But Chappelle didn’t stop there.

“I know that sounds fucked up, I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him,’” Chappelle said. “Bitch, you don’t know how to hang up a phone? How the fuck are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams?”

Schachner told the New York Times that the 2003 experience in which Louis C.K. masturbated while talking to her on the phone left her dumbfounded.

“You want to believe it’s not happening,” she told the newspaper. She said she felt betrayed and wondered for years what she could have done differently.