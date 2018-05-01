Dave Chappelle Shreds White House For Taking Offense At Michelle Wolf’s Jokes

Wolf’s routine came under fire from President Donald Trump and his supporters who didn’t appreciate her cracks aimed at the administration, in particular her jokes about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

But Chappelle wasn’t having it.

“I don’t know who those people think they are that she can’t say that to them because they offend people all the time,” he told PBS NewsHour. “For many people, it’s cathartic to watch that woman speak truth to power like that.”

He said the routine was “grounded in her truth” and that he respected Wolf’s artistry.

“I know how hard it is to do what she did in front of that lame-ass crowd,” he said.