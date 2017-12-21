COMEDY
Dave Chappelle Teases Upcoming Netflix Gig With Trump Voters Gag

It's timely.
Dave Chappelle pokes fun at some of President Donald Trump’s “naive” supporters in a teaser for his new Netflix stand-up special.

In the newly released preview for “Equanimity,” the comedian flipped the script on race and class with a bit about voting in the 2016 presidential election. Yet the joke was actually timely, given the passing of the GOP’s tax bill, which analysts say will overwhelmingly benefit big corporations and the wealthy.

Check out the joke in the clip above. “Equanimity” will be available to stream on Dec. 31.

