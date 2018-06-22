Dave Grohl Says Taylor Swift Saved Him At Paul McCartney's Party

Taylor Swift to the rescue!

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters told James Corden Thursday about the time the “Shake It Off” singer “saved my ass” at a party hosted by Paul McCartney.

Grohl and Corden got on the subject of the Beatles icon, who appeared on Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Thursday, because Grohl used Fab Four songs to learn how to play guitar.

As it happened on that fateful night, McCartney got up to play a new song on the piano. Then the crowd asked Grohl to play a tune. Several problems with that: Grohl doesn’t play piano, he “was a little out of sorts at that point” and all the guitars around were left-handed for McCartney. A panicked Grohl thought, “Oh my god, what do I do, what do I do?”

Then Swift stepped in like a hero, offering to perform a number.

“She saved my ass,” Grohl said. “She gets up and she starts playing this song and it sounds familiar and I’m kind of a little bit out of it and I’m looking at my wife like, ‘I know this song, what is this song?’ and she was playing the Foo Fighters song ‘Best of You.’”

It took a Grohl a moment to shed lingering embarrassment before he joined the pop star in a duet.

Artistic cred saved.

Grohl has told the story before, but it’s a fun one if you haven’t heard it.