David Ajala Jumps Back Into the Dream World in Season Two of Falling Water

With the start of the New Year, we have some shows returning like USA Network’s trippy supernatural series Falling Water. Now in its second season, we see Tess, Takka, and Burton tackling an infinite world of possibilities as they go deep into the rabbit hole tapping into dreams as they still grasp their newfound abilities. David Ajala, who plays Burton, spoke about what we can expect when he and the rest of the trio return for the show’s anticipated second season.

Did you have any idea that Falling Water was getting another season? What was going through your mind when you heard the news?

When we did the pilot, I never forget reading the pilot and fortunately worked out and the guys wanted to collaborate with me and have me on the show. I thought this is a really cool idea and it’s not straightforward and it could be artistically challenging but also very fulfilling. When we shot the pilot, it was a wonderful surprise that we got picked up for season one. That was the first mini fist bump moment. Afterwards, getting picked up for a second season was the cherry on top because it’s not the typical sort of show that would get commissioned for a second season because it is like a mini art house movie but spread across 10 episodes for TV. There’s many really cool ideas and a very rich and dense mythology which people may not catch on to but I like to think that it’s always great to work on stuff and watch it inspire your imagination and your creativity. That’s what I felt about this show.

Were you hesitating to think that the show would go beyond the first season?

Yeah, I think its destiny that our show was more suited for cable TV collaborating with UCP (Universal Cable Productions). It just felt like a natural fit but then I suppose with shows, which deal with different stories that don’t have original content to find online. It’s not based off a novella, novel, or a movie, you take it as is. I suppose with shows like that, it requires a certain amount of exposure so that the people can see the work. I mean hopefully with season two, if it gets the right publicity then it’s the people who really enjoy the show because it’s a great leap from season one and we branched into new territory and there’s a really exciting kinetic energy in season two from episode to episode. I’m really looking forward to seeing it all come together.

So where do we pick up in season two?

After the season finale, what happens is Tess, Taka, Burton, and Tess’ son James are on the run from JR and multiple different secret societies and organizations that are trying to capture James. And then, they want to capture the rest of them because these different secret societies are now aware that these guys not only have special dream-like superpower abilities, but also are now aware of their own abilities. These four characters are on the run and then what happens is, without giving too much away is that they have to disperse so Tess ends up living in a different part of America, Taka goes back to work eventually as a detective, and Burton goes back to his line of work. So that’s what happens in between season one and season two. When season two starts, it’s straight into the back-stories of these characters and the stakes starts very high right from the beginning. It’s a really bold way to start season two and it was a joy to shoot those episodes.

What will be happening to your character when season two begins?

So basically, where episode 10 ends, Burton physically being locked up is more of a metaphysical metaphor. It’s the power that the Woman in Red has had over Burton. So when that scene ends, we’re just seeing that Burton is being overpowered by something that he now has an obsession with. That’s quite a profound metaphor. In between the time of season one ending and season two beginning, Burton hasn’t seen the Woman in Red at all, not physically or in his dreams. As far as he’s concerned, she only exists in his dreams. He’s succumbed to that idea that the Women in Red only exists in his dreams. However, we enter into season two seeing that there are a lot of things coming to light and a lot of truths that come out which lead us on to a much deeper storyline.

Will we be seeing more of Burton, Tess, and Taka working together?

Definitely. In fact, one of the really exciting things about shooting season two is how the three main characters come together. In season one, their storylines and journeys were overlapping but now, they get to a stage in season two where they journey together through and through. It’s really cool because we see how these characters have to navigate and negotiate trust, who leads, and staying safe. When these people have been forced into circumstance, what’s really cool is how well they operate as a team and then also, you see the areas in which they need to work more effectively together. It was so awesome shooting those scenes with Lizzie Brochere who plays Tess and Will Yun Lee who plays Taka. Fantastic working with those guys and it just felt like a cool ensemble piece. I’m really excited for people who have seen season one who will now get to see season two and see the evolution of character’s storylines and the look of the show.

Does the show feel different from the first season going into the new season as far as tone and writing since you guys are working with a new showrunner?

Yeah, I mean we had a really cool team. With Remy Aubuchon and Tim Andrew, when these guys came on board, because Gale Anne Hurd one of the original executive producers from the pilot is still with us and she is great to have on board because we still have some of the essence from season one but then our new team made it clear in a very positive way that they wanted to elevate the storyline on many levels so if we’re saying that season one is more cerebral process then season two will be that but like I mentioned before with the kinetic energy, it’ll be kinetic energy where you’ll really feel the pulse of the show from episode to episode. The style may be slightly different because these guys are now on the run, they’ve worked out or they kind of understand the abilities that they have and the predicament they’re in but now they can actively start fighting. That’s the difference and I think that really informs the tone of the show.

The first season tackled the theme of premonition with dreams becoming more like visions. Will that theme carry into season two or will there be more themes being added as we move forward?

That’s definitely part of the mythology of season one which works really well because when these characters are experiencing these dreams, it can end up having a profound effect in the dream world but more importantly in the waking world. That is something that definitely carries over to season two. Since these characters are more in tune with their dreams, these characters are actually used these bits of information in their dreams to navigate their life in the waking world. Call it premonitions, prophecy, or divine insight; these characters are all actively tapping in to what’s available to them and using it to push forward. That’s one part of the mythology and we’ll also start to unravel and understand what makes each character uniquely powerful as a dreamer. We all have our different ways of dreaming with our different superpowers and there’s actual specific names given to these types of dreamers. It’s something I don’t want to give away but it’s super cool. I’ll tell you Burton’s one, his superpower in the dream world is being able to enter the dreamscape via his own or someone else’s and find a door or pathway to a hidden part of the dream. So he can walk into a room, which would have full concrete walls and a ceiling that may not seem to have any kind of door, but he’ll have the ability to find a crevice in the wall and create a door or window. He literally creates a gateway to a different dimension.

The new season is also introducing some new characters. We’ve got Sepideh Moafi recurring as Taka’s new partner Alex and Brittany Allen who’s taking over the role of Tess’ sister Sabine. What can you tell us about these new additions the show?

With Brittany and Sepideh, not only are they really lovely people but also they’re also very talented and it’s been fantastic having them on season two. They bring a new energy that informs a new show that doesn’t deviate away from its origins but that embraces different dimensions of infinite possibilities. Having them onboard just reminded us of that.

What do you look forward to in the second season? What do you hope fans will expect when Falling Water returns?

There are many things to look forward to. One of the things I will share are one of the memories of shooting season two or even before is reading episode one of season two. The opening sequence and the themes throughout the rest of the episode and just being really impressed by how bold season two starts. There’s just a new kinetic energy, which is not only exciting, but also very thrilling at the same time. I think fans are going to appreciate the way we reintroduce the new mythology in season two. I think they’ll be excited to see how these characters deal with their different circumstances and ongoing hurdles, which they have to overcome, that’s going to be cool. Hopefully you’ll be rooting for all of these characters because they are passionate about making it work and then also having to confront their personal demons, that’s going to be really interesting to see how that’ll unfold and how these characters deal with it.

How was it getting to shoot in Toronto after shooting in the Big Apple last season?

I mean I’m just very grateful that it wasn’t as cold as I anticipated. New York is a fantastic city and we shot in New York over the summer. I shot in New York in the winter and they’re both one full for different reasons. There’s something about shooting in New York in the summer, which is so awesome. Jump into Toronto, we started to shoot in the end of August that’s the pale end of summer which is really nice. One of the things that I really loved about Toronto is the vibe, the people, and the crew that we were working with. We worked with a fantastic crew who are so passionate to produce a very good show and it meant something to everyone. It’s great to be around that energy and be around artists who are invested in multiple levels. I think when watching the two seasons, in Toronto there’s different parts of the city in terms of landscape which look like they can be in New York so that was a very organic thing what just happened and I’m sure it would read very succinctly on screen. Toronto was a great experience.

Are we going to learn more about that dark entity that we got teased during the first season? I found that to be pretty fascinating.

Yes, basically that definitely gets covered. We understand how it has an effect on these characters and how they’ve had to deal with it but as that chapter closes, imminently there are darker forces, secret society, or new villains, which are higher up in the food chain, and they are very swiftly introduced and the stakes are high. They just fill season two that you really do see these characters just in the deep in trying to survive straight away. The moment they overcome one hurdle, another one is introduced. It is relentless.

It seems like you guys are going through a lot this season, but there is always that universal theme going on in this show that I liked. Even with this cast, it’s so diverse in background. How is it being on a show like this that is just a part of this movement in our industry that has embraced diversity as this new norm?

It’s funny because when you say new norm, it is actually that and that’s the way people have been perceiving it because I suppose we’ve become used to certain formulas which TV and film people have been using in terms of representation of people on screen. Because it became a formula, which is just recycled and used often, I think there’s a real uprising and lot of voices that needed to be heard. I am very happy that people have made their voices heard because slowly but surely things have changed. Hopefully this won’t be something that we celebrate, but hopefully it will just be not even the new norm, it will just be the norm. I think when we are showing stories and telling stories to different people, we want to see that reflected across the spectrum of ethnicities, backgrounds, races, all of that because that’s what makes us so multifaceted and special. New York is a melting pot for all different types of cultures, similar to Toronto. So if we were talking about people’s experiences in the dream world, why wouldn’t we see a reflection of the human experience in many different shapes, forms, sizes, and races. It is only imperative to our show. I think moving forward in terms of arts and sharing stories, I think it is imperative for all of us to be represented correctly.