David Beckham Is Bringing Back The Man Bob And We're Here For It

The man bob has enjoyed several shining moments in the sun, thanks to famous fans like Brad Pitt, Kurt Cobain, Willy Wonka and the male models of 2014.
Since time is a flat circle, hair authority David Beckham is helping bring it back to 2017 in a delightful way.
The lego builder and soccer star now has a ’do popular with many celeb women: a highlighted bob with a center part.
Beckham is a known chameleon when it comes to hairstyles. And don’t get us wrong, we have nothing against the slicked back look...
The shaved head...
....Or the styled coif:
We’re just really feeling the bob, which only vaguely reminds us of He-Man since Beckham typically keeps it tucked behind his ears.
Plus, now he kind of looks like Victoria Beckham, circa 2007. So there’s that.
Bob it like the Beckhams, right?