Singer David Cassidy, 1970s Teen Idol, Dies At 67

David Cassidy, famed singer, actor and heartthrob of the 1970s, died Tuesday, a few days after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Cassidy’s longtime publicist, JoAnn Geffen, said in a statement Tuesday night, “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy was 67.

Cassidy’s career in entertainment spanned 50 years and included stints performing in successful shows in Las Vegas and touring the world singing his hit songs.

He rose to fame while starring in “The Partridge Family,” a popular musical sitcom about a family of touring musicians that premiered in 1970. Cassidy played the role of Keith Partridge, the family’s eldest brother and the band’s lead singer. Shirley Jones, Cassidy’s real-life stepmother, played Keith’s mother, Shirley Partridge.

The role, along with Cassidy’s voice and his shaggy hair, launched him into the spotlight as a teen heartthrob, with a fan club reportedly bigger than those of Elvis Presley and the Beatles at the time, according to CNN.

Cassidy gained so much attention during that time that the media began talking about “Cassidymania,” according to NBC News. “The Partridge Family” ended after four seasons, but Cassidy continued on with his solo musical career, performing his own songs and songs from the show.

The pop star faced many difficulties, including a struggle with alcohol abuse. He was arrested multiple times for driving while intoxicated and was in and out of rehabilitation facilities. In 2015, he filed for bankruptcy after Sue Cassidy, his wife of 23 years, filed for divorce.

This February, Cassidy announced that he had been diagnosed with dementia and would retire from touring at the end of the year.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” Cassidy told People magazine at the time. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

After Cassidy was hospitalized Saturday, his half-brother thanked the singer’s fans on Facebook.

“Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David,” Shaun Cassidy wrote. “It means the world to all of us.”

Cassidy leaves behind his daughter, actress Katie Cassidy, 30, and his son, Beau Cassidy, 26.