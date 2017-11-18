David Cassidy Hospitalized In Critical Condition

David Cassidy has reportedly been hospitalized and is suffering from organ failure.

A representative for Cassidy confirmed Saturday afternoon that the 67-year-old actor and singer is in critical condition.

TMZ first reported the news Saturday morning, citing unnamed sources. Cassidy was admitted to a Florida hospital three days before, according to TMZ, and his condition has worsened since then. A source told TMZ that Cassidy was experiencing kidney and liver failure, and would need a liver transplant.

Cassidy at one point was in an induced coma, but as of Saturday afternoon was “conscious and surrounded by family,” a representative told the New York Daily News. He has two children, Beau and Katie Cassidy. His daughter is an actress who appears on the show “Arrow.”

David Cassidy became one of the most iconic teen heartthrobs of the 20th century for his role of Keith Partridge in the 1970s TV show “The Partridge Family.” His acting and singing career continued for decades after that.

In February, Cassidy revealed that he was living with dementia. He publicly acknowledged the illness after a performance during which he slurred his words and fell backward off the stage.

Cassidy had announced earlier that month that he would be retiring, which he later told People magazine was because he wanted to focus on his own health and happiness.