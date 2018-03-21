David Clarke Makes A Tacky, Homophobic Joke About Joe Biden

President Donald Trump has a true supporter in former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

How else to explain a bizarre and homophobic joke Clarke made on Wednesday in an attempt to defend the president from former Vice President Joe Biden.

During a Tuesday night rally at the University of Miami, Biden called out Trump for the way he treats women.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.’ ... They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no,” Biden told the crowd. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”



“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” he continued. “I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”



Yes, Biden’s comments were strange, but Clarke met them in kind when he tweeted this on Wednesday:

JOE BIDEN: “I’VE BEEN IN A LOT OF LOCKER ROOMS IN MY LIFE.”

Really Joe? Please tell us why and what you were doing hanging around all those locker rooms, Joe? Taking in the sights? Did the soap keep falling out of your hands Joe? Huh? Tell us Joe. #MAGA. https://t.co/NbMVGH4qqB — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 21, 2018

Twitter users were quick to call out Clarke for the tacky, unfunny joke:

I saw him give a motivational talk in an NCAA locker room during March Madness. You don’t seem like an athlete or a team player. The soap thing happens in prison I think, or jails where guys like you and Joe Arpaio cause people’s deaths. — Deena (@Dlstoke) March 21, 2018

I've been in a lot of locker rooms, too, Dave. Interesting that you think going into one immediately involves lots of gay sex.



I guess that ridiculous beard you sport is also metaphorical, huh? — Dane (@SeeDaneRun) March 21, 2018

Exactly. Assholes like this think about gay sex fantasies WAY MORE than actual gay people. — BBDeepStateBOO! (@AngryMidAgeMan) March 21, 2018

Changing clothes and taking a shower like the rest of us? Apparently you don’t have a flair badge for common sense. — Richlow (@halo0801) March 21, 2018

You have odd ideas of what goes on in locker rooms, man. — poljunk (@poljunk) March 21, 2018

Clarke, who resigned his post in August, has been known for making incendiary tweets.