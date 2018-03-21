David Clarke Makes A Tacky, Homophobic Joke About Joe Biden

President Donald Trump has a true supporter in former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.
How else to explain a bizarre and homophobic joke Clarke made on Wednesday in an attempt to defend the president from former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a Tuesday night rally at the University of Miami, Biden called out Trump for the way he treats women.
“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.’ ... They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no,” Biden told the crowd. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”
“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” he continued. “I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”
Yes, Biden’s comments were strange, but Clarke met them in kind when he tweeted this on Wednesday:
Twitter users were quick to call out Clarke for the tacky, unfunny joke:
Clarke, who resigned his post in August, has been known for making incendiary tweets.
In January, he was temporarily barred from posting on Twitter after people complained his tweets encouraged violence against the media.